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What does it take to make the grass for World Cup games?

WBUR
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:58 AM CDT

For the World Cup, FIFA requires a particular kind of pitch: a hybrid of natural grass and artificial. We hear about what it takes to make it.

KNKX’s Izzy Ross reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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