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As Israel expands attacks in Lebanon, a city flees

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:38 PM CDT

Refugees cram roads from southern Lebanon as Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah in the city of Tyre.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf