© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Utility companies in northern Michigan are working to put more power lines underground

WBUR
Published May 25, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT

Power outages are increasing as climate change drives more severe weather events across the U.S. Lines buried underground are significantly more reliable than overhead power lines.

But only about a fifth of the country’s lines are buried. In northern Michigan, some utilities are trying to change that.

Vivian La reports from Interlochen Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR