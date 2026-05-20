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Inside the DOJ's indictment of former Cuban President Raul Castro

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM CDT

The Justice Department has indicted Cuba’s 94-year-old former President Raul Castro. Among the charges is conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, related to Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of two aircraft belonging to a Cuban-American group. Four Americans died in the attack, leading to sanctions and the trade embargo on Cuba that remains in place today.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom