© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Blank to blank

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published April 26, 2026 at 7:44 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer is a familiar three-word phrase, in which the first and last words are the same, and the middle word is "to."

Ex. Like a lease that has no expiration date   -->   MONTH TO MONTH

1. Consecutive, as wins

2. Like carpet that fully covers a room

3. Clear across the United States

4. [Fill in the blank:] ___ resuscitation

5. Deeply personal, as a conversation between two people

6. Like heavy traffic

7. How a traveling salesman may go around a neighborhood

8. The time 9:50

9. Like two people directly in front of each other

10. When making a comparison, things you should compare because they're alike

11. Kind of defense in basketball

12. [Double:] Line from a burial service suggesting the transience of physical life

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from James Ellison, of Jefferson City, Mo. Think of a popular movie of the past decade. Change the last letter in its title. The result will suggest a lawsuit between two politicians of the late 20th century -- one Republican and one Democrat. What's the movie and who are the people?

Answer: "Ford v Ferrari" --> (Gerald) Ford vs. (Geraldine) Ferraro

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Gordon Legge, of South Minneapolis, Minn. Name an animal whose first five letters in order spell a religious figure. And if you change the animal's next-to-last letter, its last five letters in order will spell another religious figure. What animal is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
Related Stories