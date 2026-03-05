© 2026 NPR Illinois
Nominees talk about new Oscars category: casting

NPR | By Mandalit del Barco
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:52 AM CST

The Academy Awards will for the first time spotlight a vital, often overlooked craft: casting. NPR speaks with all the nominees in the new category.

