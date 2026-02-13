Front Row Classics is celebrating some of the most underrated episodes of I Love Lucy
Front Row Classics welcomes back actor & filmmaker Raji Ahsan for this Valentine's Day. Brandon and Raji are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their favorite show, I Love Lucy. Instead of celebrating the greatest episodes, the two are deciding to highlight some of the shows they feel are most underrated. The discussion sparks a lot of fun and a couple disagreements. We hope you enjoy and let us know your thoughts!