The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Front Row Classics is celebrating some of the most underrated episodes of I Love Lucy

By Brandon Davis
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:46 PM CST

Front Row Classics welcomes back actor & filmmaker Raji Ahsan for this Valentine's Day. Brandon and Raji are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their favorite show, I Love Lucy. Instead of celebrating the greatest episodes, the two are deciding to highlight some of the shows they feel are most underrated. The discussion sparks a lot of fun and a couple disagreements. We hope you enjoy and let us know your thoughts!

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
