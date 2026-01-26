Front Row Classics is taking a look at several of the greatest scenes on trains throughout movie history. Brandon is joined, once again, by author John Malahy to rank their top 5 favorite scenes on trains in films. The two approached their lists in different ways. Brandon's focuses on Hollywood's Golden Age. John decided to take a look at scenes from films of the 1980s to coincide with his recent book, "Rewinding the 80s" from TCM and Running Press. Let us know what your picks would be.