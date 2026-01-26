© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
By Brandon Davis
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM CST

Front Row Classics is taking a look at several of the greatest scenes on trains throughout movie history. Brandon is joined, once again, by author John Malahy to rank their top 5 favorite scenes on trains in films. The two approached their lists in different ways. Brandon's focuses on Hollywood's Golden Age. John decided to take a look at scenes from films of the 1980s to coincide with his recent book, "Rewinding the 80s" from TCM and Running Press. Let us know what your picks would be.

Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
