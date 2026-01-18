Front Row Classics welcomes author Scott Brogan to celebrate Judy Garland's MGM career.

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Scott Brogan to the show. Scott is an author and webmaster of The Judy Room online. He recently penned "Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM", which chronicles Garland's 15-year career at the studio that made her a star. Brandon and Scott discuss the highlights of her MGM life as well as some of the rich details included in the book.

"Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM" is available from Lyons Press wherever books are sold.

Scott Brogan is the webmaster and author of the world-famous The Judy Room website which includes the biggest and most detailed Garland discography ever compiled. He is also the author and webmaster of the Judy Garland News & Events blog which features the resource “On This Day” series that presents thousands of images and details about Garland’s life and career for each day of the year. For four years, Brogan worked as a researcher and author for the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. His program essays are cataloged by the Library of Congress and translated into several languages. He recently co-produced and wrote the liner notes for the successful “Judy at 100 - 26 Classics In Stereo” CD release. He lives in Kansas City, Missouri.