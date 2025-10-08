Why preorders are such a big deal for authors

Yes, this is an email asking you to buy our book early, but — because we're Planet Money — we're also reporting on why that matters. In fact, we are chronicling the whole process of making the book and have a few early tidbits to share.

So, first, the big news. Our book, Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life, is here. Preorder it today and get a special gift.

Preorders are incredibly helpful for authors. If you are buying books to support them, preorders give them an extra boost that can become a snowball. Booksellers look at preorder numbers when they are deciding on things like which titles get the sweet, sweet spot in the window, which are at the top of their website or even just how many copies to stock. They want to pick winners their customers will like, and strong preorders are a predictor of that.

The preorders also all count as first-day sales, so big preorders increase the chance of starting out on a bestseller list, which then leads to more sales and … you can see the snowball.

These are just a couple of the many things we've learned about the book business throughout this yearslong journey to make our first book. We'll be sharing more about our adventures in upcoming episodes, as we get closer to the publication date in the spring.

But, you might be wondering, what's actually in the book?

A preview of the Planet Money book

Our book is filled with brand-new stories about all the economic forces that affect our lives — from work and career; to saving and investing; to food, dating and family; to travel (if you count a world tour of the greatest public goods to ever exist). We also revisit some classic episodes and people we met from years back to bring you the updates many of you have asked for.

We've pushed ourselves to make this as creative as possible as a physical book. There are beautiful (and weird) full-color illustrations and hand-drawn graphics. There are postcards and a love letter hiding inside. But mostly it's good, old-fashioned stories about people who have to make decisions that matter and what those stories reveal about the big economic ideas that shape our lives.

It's written by Alex Mayyasi (his writing inspired some classic episodes like this one) and features work from more co-hosts than we have space to list here. We are all so proud of how it turned out. It will grip you, delight you, make you want to turn every page. And we hope that by the end, it will leave you a little more confident making important decisions in your own life — not just about money, but about anything where evidence, principles and a rational, analytical mindset might help.

But that's not all that's in it for you. If you preorder, you get gifts!

People who preorder the book will receive a poster that's in the book based on our "Laws of the Office" episode. You'll also get a month of Planet Money+ free, if you haven't already signed up. (If you are already a supporter, thank you! We'll be in touch with special offers for you. It won't matter how you buy the book.)

So, thanks for your support, and for preordering today.

More info and the link to buy here: Planetmoneybook.com

Thanks from the whole Planet Money and Indicator team!

