As farmers struggle, so does tractor maker John Deere

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

John Deere pulled in record profits for years as farmers were paid high prices for their crops and received federal grants. Now farmers are struggling, and so is John Deere. The world’s largest maker of tractors has laid off employees as it braces for a hard landing in the farm economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with New York Times reporter Kevin Draper, who covers agriculture.

Here & Now Newsroom