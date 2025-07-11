Remembering flood victim and longtime camp-runner Jane Ragsdale

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We are learning the names of people who died in last week's Texas flash floods. At least 120 were killed and 170 others are listed as missing - young girls, longtime residents and stalwarts of the community. Jane Ragsdale spent her summers by the very river that killed her one week ago today. Summer camps hugging the Guadalupe River were a family business for Ragsdale, and she ran one herself for almost four decades. As NPR's Frank Morris reports, she was a close friend to just about everyone who knew her.

FRANK MORRIS, BYLINE: Mention Jane Ragsdale in Kerrville, Texas, this week, and folks are likely to do two things - tear up and smile.

KAREN TAYLOR: I mean, I can't tell you how many people - acquaintances that I have, and they will say, my dear, dear friend died. And then they said, did you know Jane Ragsdale? And I'm like, yeah, I did.

MORRIS: Karen Taylor says Ragsdale was the essence of her community.

TAYLOR: Everybody's friendly here, but she embodied that friendliness and generosity and love for others. I mean, I just can't imagine life without her.

MORRIS: Ragsdale did a lot of things, but she's best known as the owner and director of Heart O' the Hills camp for girls.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JANE RAGSDALE: OK, let's sing number two, Johnny Appleseed. Ready?

JANE RAGSDALE AND UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing) Oh, Lord is good to me. And so I thank the Lord.

MORRIS: That's a recording of Ragsdale on her website, leading a song at Heart O' the Hills. Ragsdale grew up on the river. Her family bought a boys camp, Camp Stewart, the year she turned nine, 1966. They bought Heart O' the Hills 11 years later. Ragsdale helped run it from the start. By 1987, she was in charge. Unlike Camp Mystic, which was full of campers when the deluge hit, killing at least 27 from there, Heart O' the Hills was between sessions. The only person killed there was Jane Ragsdale.

KATHY SIMMONS: I've never in my life met someone like Jane.

MORRIS: Kathy Simmons was at Heart O' the Hills picking up her granddaughter, just the week before the flood, on the last night the camp was open.

SIMMONS: We had a candlelight service on the river at 9 p.m., and it was so beautiful. There were prayers, and there were, you know, songs, and Jane always led the children in songs. Every one of those girls and those counselors absolutely idolized her, idolized her.

MORRIS: The kids camps on the Guadalupe River in Kerr County are institutions. Generations of girls and boys go through them, often forming lifelong attachments. Simmons says Ragsdale was the heart and soul of her camp - spiritual leader and educator.

SIMMONS: Jane taught these girls how to change a tire, how to ride a horse, how to swim, how to shoot a gun, archery, cooking, I mean, the necessities of life (laughter).

MORRIS: In the offseason, Ragsdale traveled to Guatemala, building stone walls and housing, translating, gritty mission work. She started doing that when she was 19 and studying journalism. She was a bada**. She was also about the sweetest person in town.

MINDY WENDELE: She had a smile that - you knew Jane Ragsdale was smiling at you. You knew you were in good company.

MORRIS: Mindy Wendele, president of the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, grew up with Ragsdale and says she was super engaged in the community - in chamber of commerce, board member of the local liberal arts college - and her camp was a meeting place.

WENDELE: Any time that we were out with Jane and her family at Heart O' the Hills, we had just a fabulous time, just fabulous memories out there.

MORRIS: Now with some of the camps and almost all of the riverfront in ruins, Kerr County faces a big cleanup and a rebuilding effort. And Simmons says, that's another reason to miss Jane Ragsdale right now.

SIMMONS: She would be out there volunteering. She would be out there clearing property. She would have her boots on, her gloves on. She would be helping every dang soul that needed to be helped.

MORRIS: So the flood stole one of Kerr County's most capable citizens. But Jane Ragsdale's influence on the community and the girls who came through Heart O' the Hills camp is going to last a long time. Frank Morris, NPR News, Kerr County, Texas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.