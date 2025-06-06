How to watch the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday

This Broadway season has been one of the strongest in recent memory — and the Tony nominations reflect that, with tight races in almost all the categories.

Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo will host for the first time. The awards will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall.

See the nominees list here; NPR will have live updates of the winners.

How to watch the 78th annual Tony Awards?

It will be available to stream live ONLY for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers using the live feed from their local CBS affiliate; other U.S. subscribers will be able to watch it on Paramount+ beginning Monday.

Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

The show will also be available on CBS.

Is there a pre-show?

You bet. Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry host The Tony Awards: Act One at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV, a free streaming service. To access it, click on "Entertainment" and then "Live Music" within Pluto TV.

Any special performances?

It's the 10th anniversary of Hamilton, and the original cast is reuniting for a performance.

