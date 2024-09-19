© 2024 NPR Illinois
What the SAVE act means for funding the government

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published September 19, 2024 at 7:38 AM CDT
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) gives a brief statement to reporters about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
An October 1st government shutdown is looming over Congress after members of the House of Representatives voted down a key funding bill. Within that bill lies a controversial piece of legislation, backed by former president Donald Trump.

It’s called the SAVE Act, or Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. And if it seems like common sense, that’s because it’s already a federal law.

Despite this, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, is an outspoken supporter of the bill.

What isthe SAVE Act? Andhow are Republicansusing it tocapitalizeon fears about the country’s election integrity? 

Lauren Hamilton