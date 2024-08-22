© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Democratic National Convention so far

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:45 AM CDT
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The Democratic National convention is well underway in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris officially becametheDemocraticpresidential nominee onTuesday night. Party officials heldroll call for delegate votes from each state, and they made it a bit of a party.

But it hasn’t been all fun and Lil Jon cameos. Tensions are running high following protests during proceedings in support of Palestinians.

We sit down to talk about the convention so far.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea