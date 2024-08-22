© 2024 NPR Illinois
Sen. Mark Kelly warns of America’s international standing if Trump is reelected

By Ashley Lopez
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:10 PM CDT

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona warned Americans during his speech that another Trump term would be calamitous for the country’s standing in the world.

Among other things, he criticized former President Donald Trump’s past remarks on Russia. In particular, he went after Trump’s reluctance to hold Russia accountable for their invasion of Ukraine — as well as his lack of commitment to NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In comparison, he said Vice President Harris “always championed America’s support for NATO.”

"Let’s prove that America is still the leader the world needs today by electing the leader we need right now Kamala Harris," he said.

Kelly also said that Trump often skipped his intelligence briefings when he was president and called servicemen “suckers and losers.”

He said that the rest of the “world laughs at Trump” and that if he is re-elected the country’s alliances would be at stake.

“If we fall for that again and make him the commander and chief, the only suckers will be us,” he said.

Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
