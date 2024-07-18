© 2024 NPR Illinois
WATCH: Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:02 PM CDT

Updated July 18, 2024 at 00:17 AM ET

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Trump is expected to speak starting at around 10 p.m. ET. NPR's live special video coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Watch live starting at 9 p.m. ET

