Inside Out 2 and how we think about our feelings

It’s not often that we sit and think aboutfeelings: what they are, where they come from, and why they’re happening. We just feel them.

Almost ten years ago, one movie gave voice to what may be an indescribable experience: discovering your feelings.

That movie wasInside Out.This weekend,Inside Out 2premiered in theaters. It follows 13-year-old Riley as a few new feelings are added to the mix as she enters her teen years: Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety.

We talk to screenwriter Dave Holstein and experts about what it means to discover your feelings throughout your childhood – and your adulthood, too.

