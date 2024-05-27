Cousin of Israeli hostage on why families released video

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ashley Waxman Bakshi, cousin of Agam Berger, who is seen on Hamas body camera footage being taken into custody on Oct. 7 at the military base where she was working. The footage shows five young Israeli soldiers, all women, bloodied, tied up and taunted. The families of the women released the video last week in an effort to speed up the release of the hostages.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

