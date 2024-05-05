Sunday Puzzle: April showers bring May flowers

On-air challenge: They say April showers bring May flowers. So today I have a floral puzzle. Every answer is the name of a flower, which I'd like you to identify from its anagram.

Ex. STARE --> ASTER

1. SORE

2. SIRI

3. LOUTS

4. LIT UP

5. I'D SAY

6. LOVE IT

7. OCCURS

8. ONE NAME

9. A BIG ONE

10. DRAINAGE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a famous male singer of the past with two A's in his name. Drop both A's and the remaining letters can be rearranged to name a popular make of automobile. What is it?

Challenge answer: Ray Charles, Chrysler

Winner: Joshua Green of Columbia, MD

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jim Bricker, of Wayland, Mass. Think of three common six-letter words that have vowels in the second and fifth positions. The last five letters of the words are the same. Only the first letters differ. And none of the words rhyme with either of the others. What words are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 9th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

