How to become a 'supercommunicator'

As humans, we have conversations all the time.

But research shows we actually aren’t very good at communicating.

Today, On Point: Journalist Charles Duhigg shows us not only how to become a communicator — but a ‘supercommunicator.’

Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist. He currently writes for The New Yorker magazine. Author of “The Power of Habit” and “Smarter Faster Better.” His latest book is “Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection.”

Mandy Orta, her best friend is a supercommunicator.

Reyes DeVore, Mandy’s best friend.

MANDY ORTA: She’s my best friend in the universe. Hands down. I think that there’s many times in my life that I would not have made the healthiest decisions for myself if she was not there to bounce some of my ideas and things back to me in a way that allowed me to see like a different angle of what it is that I was going through.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Would that we all had a friend like Mandy Orta has in Reyes DeVore. They met in Albuquerque, New Mexico back in 2014 and they’ve been best friends ever since. Mandy says the reason their relationship is so lasting? How they communicate.

ORTA: She’s one of the only people in my life that I can talk to about anything without judgment.

And I can honestly say that she and I have not had a fight. We’ve had many disagreements. We’re able to talk things out and to not necessarily be weaponized with our ideas or our perspective.

CHAKRABARTI: Reyes is the person Mandy calls when she needs advice, needs some love or when she just needs to vent.

ORTA: I think part of the reason why Reyes knows how to have the conversation or hold the space that I need is because we talk about it.

And I say, Hey, I need you to just listen, or I need you to hear this and tell me that I’m not going crazy, and I need for somebody to hold the space in it. And could you be that person? And so there is this element to our relationship that is very much centered on consent, active consent.

CHAKRABARTI: And because of that active consent, sometimes that means Reyes says no.

ORTA: You know what? I’m really hungry and I can’t really pay attention. Do you mind if I make a sandwich real quick? Hey, I’m actually thinking about this email and I don’t know if I’m necessarily going to be able to like, read your post, can you give me 20 minutes? And I think that a lot of times in our culture of politeness, it actually is cruel because we’re not clear with people.

Yes, I do want to pay attention to you and I can’t right now.

CHAKRABARTI: In short, Mandy doesn’t think of Reyes as just her best friend. She says Reyes is an all-around super communicator.

REYES DeVORE: I would like to say that I’m appreciative of her telling me that I’m a super communicator. I think that I’ve definitely done a lot of work to be better at communicating, but I always know that I could do better.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s Reyes, of course. She says she was definitely not born a super communicator. It took a lot of work, experience, and therapy, she says, because good communication was not common in her family. What inspired Reyes to get better at it? Her son.

DeVORE: I’m the sole provider and caregiver for my son, who’s 16 now, and I’ve raised him on my own since he was, like, three, and that has caused me to continue to level up my communication. And so I’m always just reflecting on how I can just be a better and responsive communicator instead of just reacting off of my emotions right away.

CHAKRABARTI: And about her friendship with Mandy, Reyes says it’s not all one way. She thinks Mandy is a super communicator too. And Mandy agrees they are invested in that kind of communication, at least for each other.

ORTA: I think a lot of what Reyes and I do for each other is we’re very supportive in each other’s discernment.

That’s intentional listening, it’s thoughtfulness, it’s slow, and it’s deep.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s Mandy Orta of Denver, Colorado, and Reyes DeVore of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Charles Duhigg joins us today. He’s author of Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. And he joins us from Santa Cruz, California.

Charles, welcome to On Point.

CHARLES DUHIGG: Thanks for having me on. This is such a treat.

CHAKRABARTI: So do you think Mandy and Reyes, that their story would rise up to your definition of super communicators?

DUHIGG: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. And in fact, almost all of us have a super communicator in our life. Meghna, let me ask you. If you were having a bad day and you came home and you wanted to call someone who you know would just make you feel better immediately, do you know who you would call?

CHAKRABARTI: I’m about to disappoint you, Charles.

(LAUGHS)

DUHIGG: (LAUGHS)

CHAKRABARTI: Because that’s not really my style. If I’m having a crud-tastic day. I put on my headphones and go on a really long walk.

DUHIGG: (LAUGHS) That’s totally fine. Many people who are listening, they probably have someone that they call and my guess is that there are people who make you feel better.

They might not be coming to mind right now. But for you and for everyone who’s listening, who had someone pop into their mind I’m going to reach out to my friend, Jim. He’s the person who makes me feel better. That person for you is a super communicator, and you’re probably a super communicator back to them the same way that Reyes and Mandy are super communicators for each other.

Now what’s interesting though, is that there are some people who can do this consistently. There’s some people who can connect with almost anyone. They’re consistent super communicators. And one of the reasons I wrote this book was because I wanted to understand what they’re doing. And what I learned is it’s just a set of skills that literally any of us can learn to help us connect when we want to.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so what I really need to know then, Charles, is how do you define super communicator? Because thus far, it sounds like it has a lot to do with active and thoughtful listening. But, quite frankly, before our dog died, I had some of my best conversations with my dog. Because he was an amazing listener.

DUHIGG: Okay. (LAUGHS)

CHAKRABARTI: I think a lot of people feel that way about their pets because they’re the only creatures in their lives that will listen without judgment. So that’s why I want to know. There has to be something more to super communicators than simply just like deep listening.

DUHIGG: That’s true. That’s true. And although I’m sure your dog was amazing.

CHAKRABARTI: He was.

DUHIGG: And that it felt like he was listening really closely, I’m not certain he was really understanding what you were saying to him, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a meaningful relationship.

So a super communicator is someone who knows which questions to ask to help you understand what you’re going through, right? There’s someone who shows you, proves to you that they’re listening. They prove that they are processing what you’re saying. They’re giving you feedback, and they’re matching the kind of conversation you have, but equally, they’re also sharing themselves.

And this is the difference between you and a relationship with another person, and the relationship with your dog. Although your dog probably does share themself with you, or did. A human tends to share themselves equally. And so there’s a lot of what’s known as authenticity, reciprocation of authenticity or reciprocation of vulnerability.

And in general, what a super communicator really does is they show you that they want to connect with you. And they spend time thinking about how conversations work. It was interesting, something Reyes just said, that she didn’t feel like she was a great communicator until she really had to communicate with her son.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah.

DUHIGG: What we know about these consistent super communicators is that oftentimes if you ask them, were you always good at communication? They say things like, no, I had trouble making friends in high school. And I really had to study how kids talk to each other or my parents got divorced and I had to be the peacemaker between them.

And it’s that thinking about conversation, thinking about communication, that makes us better at it.

CHAKRABARTI: But, so then that sounds like this is more than just what someone experiences when they buy an hour of someone’s active listening and therapy, right? Because a lot of what you’re describing is what a good therapist would do, right?

Just prove that they’re listening, help you understand what you’re going through. So I’m gathering that good therapists are hopefully also super communicators. But it sounds like there’s even more than that to it.

DUHIGG: Absolutely. And I think that a really great conversation, that conversation that we walk away from, just feeling fantastic.

That’s different from a session of therapy. It’s also different from an interview, right? Where we’re going in and we’re just asking questions, but we’re not necessarily, we’re not necessarily sharing ourselves in equal proportion with the person that we’re talking to. What super communication does is it helps us achieve what’s known as neural entrainment.

What we now know, and this is really just a product of the last 10 years, because of advances in neural imaging and data collection. When you’re in a conversation with someone, a great conversation, your bodies and your brain start to match each other. Without noticing it, your eyes start to dilate at the same rate. Right now, even though we’re separated by thousands of miles, our breath patterns are matching each other, and our heart rates are likely matching each other.

And most importantly, the activity within our brains is becoming more and more similar. When I describe something to you, or you describe something to me, our brains start to look alike. And if you think about it, that makes sense, because if I tell you about an emotion that I’m feeling or an idea that I had.

The reason why that’s effective is because you actually experience a little bit of that emotion, or you experience that idea. And so as our brains become more and more similar, as we achieve what neurologists refer to as neural entrainment, we feel genuinely connected to each other. And that sense of connection is at the core of being a super communicator.

And at a core, at the core of making real meaningful relationships with other people.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s interesting. I want to agree with you about the fact that we may be, you and I, across 3,000 miles may be experiencing some of that neural entrainment. I guess I completely see. And you write in the book in detail how that happens when people are face to face, or even over the phone having a conversation, but you were right about an interview.

Not being really conducive to perfect super communication because it’s an art. We’re also experiencing an artificial construct within the confines of what radio demands of us. Because even as you’re talking and I’m trying to do my best to listen as deeply as I can, Charles, my eyes continuously have to dart over to the clock to be sure that I don’t run over the segment.

I raise that because it seems like it takes a kind of focus, as well, a mutual focus between two people, which, and we’ll come back to this later in the show, is harder than ever in the world we live in now.

DUHIGG: That’s exactly right. There is this need. And let me just say, I actually think that you do a great job of focusing, even if you’re looking at the clock.

I never feel like you’re looking at the clock. I feel like you’re participating in this conversation. And I think that you’re exactly right. That one of the things that makes a conversation work is that we are both paying attention, deep attention, to what’s happening in that conversation. Particularly in conversations where there’s conflict, this is really important.

One of the things that happens when we’re having a tough conversation, when we disagree with each other, or we’re just talking about something that’s difficult to talk about. Is that there’s always a suspicion in the back of my mind that you’re not actually listening to me. You’re waiting your turn to speak.

And so one of the things that super communicators do really well is they prove that they’re listening, right? They show that they’re processing what you said. They ask follow up questions. They loop back to something you mentioned. There’s actually a technique for this known as looping for understanding.

And that’s really powerful, because it makes us feel listened to.

