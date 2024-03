The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact access to mifepristone, one drug in a two-drug regimen used to end pregnancies early on.

We speak with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

