Pregnancy care in Louisiana worsened after abortion ban

A new report shows that pregnancy care has worsened in Louisiana, which banned abortion in 2022. The report finds that the ban has caused delays and denial of medical care and forced doctors to navigate between ethical duties to patients and their fear of penalties and prosecution.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Payal Shah, one of the report’s co-authors who is a human rights lawyer with Physicians for Human Rights.

