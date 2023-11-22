© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

What hostage deal means for Israel-Hamas war

Published November 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for the release of some Israeli hostages and  Palestinian prisoners, and to pause fighting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Aaron David Miller about what the deal means for the conflict going forward. Miller is the former deputy special coordinator for Arab-Israeli negotiations at the State Department and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.