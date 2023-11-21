© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

Arkansas activists will fight back against voting rights ruling, calling it a 'setback'

Published November 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Arkansas Public Policy Panel policy director Kymara Seals about an appeals court ruling Monday against her group and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP that strikes down the right of individuals and activist groups like her to challenge the state’s voting maps under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.