Author Susan Furlong captivates readers with new psychological thriller, 'The Killer's Wife' | Community Voices

Susan Furlong is a local author who has released a new book titled “The Killer’s Wife.” She spoke to Community Voices about her writing process, how she developed the characters in the book, and what it’s like to be recognized for writing a New York Times Best Crime Novel of the Year.

For "The Killer's Wife" and to learn more about Susan Furlong visit:

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Killers-Wife/Susan-Furlong/9781645060574

http://www.susanfurlong.com/

