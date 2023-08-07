© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.

Justice Deparment seeks to protective order in Donald Trump's Jan 6th case as he wants judge recused

Published August 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces a Monday deadline to respond to a Justice Department request to prevent the former president from potentially releasing privileged information in his election interference case. This comes as Trump seeks Judge Tanya Chutkan’s recusal and a change of venue

We get the latest from the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.