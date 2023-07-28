NPR's Diaa Hadid reflects on 6 years covering Afghanistan and Pakistan and shares what's next
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with NPR’s Diaa Hadid about her six years covering Afghanistan and Pakistan for NPR, including the time she accidentally went viral.
Some of Diaa Hadid’s reporting from the past 6 years
- “Pakistan’s transgender women, long marginalized, mobilize for rights“
- “In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving“
- “As Pakistan marks 70 years of independence, its minorities struggle for space“
- “Why Pakistanis in the otherworldly highlands aren’t happy to see Pakistani tourists“
- “Floating in a rubber dinghy, a filmmaker documents the Indus River’s water woes“
- “Will Afghanistan force female soccer players from the field for peace with Taliban?“
- “Protesters delay release of Pakistani woman acquitted for blasphemy“
- “Imran Khan: From swaggering cricketer to populist prime minister“
- “In Pakistan, supporters of ex-prime minister show rare pushback against powerful army“
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.