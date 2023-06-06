© 2023 NPR Illinois
Jan. 6 rioters are raising money. Is that legal?

Published June 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Michael Kunzelman, who found that Jan. 6 rioters are raising thousands of dollars for their legal defense even though some have government lawyers — and judges are clawing it back in the form of fines.

Criminal justice professor Candace McCoy talks about the laws around fundraising.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

