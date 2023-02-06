Oklahoma teacher who challenged book bans now works with teens on reading programs

Summer Boismier was an Oklahoma high school English teacher who gave her students a QR code that led to the Brooklyn Public Library’s page on banned books.

Controversy ensued and the state secretary of education petitioned to revoke her teaching credentials, leading her to quit her job ultimately.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Boismier about her story and the “brain drain” these state regulations result in, as aspiring educators avoid areas where lessons are strictly regulated.

