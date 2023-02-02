The News Roundup - International

Last week, the U.S. agreed to send tanks to Ukraine. But sending air support is a fighter jet too far.

President Biden has ruled out sending F-16s to the war with Russia. The U.K. has followed his lead, calling the request “not practical.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel as some of the deadliest violence the occupied West Bank has seen in decades, continues.

And on the two-year anniversary of seizing power, the military junta in Myanmar pushes back a general election yet again — extending its emergency powers for six more months.

