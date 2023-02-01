© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

People with ADHD are struggling to fill their prescriptions across the country

Published February 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST
A pharmacist fills a prescription. (Chris Carlson/AP)
A pharmacist fills a prescription. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Last October, the Food and Drug Administration announced that there was a shortage of Adderall, one of the most common medications prescribed for ADHD. And the problem has only gotten worse, affecting nearly every type of medication for ADHD.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Wilfred Chan, who’s been reporting on this issue for the Guardian.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories