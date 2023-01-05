New Marc-André Hamelin album features music by William Bolcom inspired by original ragtime composer

Ragtime music was big at the turn of the 20th century. The genre was popularized by African-American composer Scott Joplin, known in his day as “the king of ragtime.” But there were many others, such as James Scott and Joseph Lamb.

Acclaimed Canadian pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin has recorded a new album of ragtimes composed by musician William Bolcom, mostly in the 1960s and 70s. Some of the tunes pay tribute to the ragtime composers of the early 1900s.

