Join NPR Illinois at the 2022 Thank You Fest

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Thank You Fest logo

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 6 to 8 p.m.

NPR Illinois cordially invites you to the 2022 Thank You Fest! Join us from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, as we thank our donors and listeners for their support.

Thank You Fest will be held at the Springfield Art Association, 700 N. Fourth St. in Springfield. Please join us for an evening of appreciation and friendship as we say “Thank You” to the loyal supporters that keep NPR Illinois thriving.

Appetizers and and desserts will be served, and the Springfield Art Association will offer demonstrations of glass blowing, metal working and pottery in its studios. Tours of the Edwards Place Historic Home, which will be decorated for the holidays, will be available.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Kindly reply by November 21 by submitting your RSVP at https://go.uis.edu/ThankYouFest22

For questions, please call 217-206-9847 or email NPRIllinois@uis.edu.

Tags
Thank You FestfundraisingSpringfield Art Association
