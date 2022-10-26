© 2022 NPR Illinois
How 'Giant Robot' represents the Asian American alternative scene

Published October 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT

The magazine “Giant Robot” is a cult classic for the Asian American alternative scene.

Starting in 1994, the magazine challenged the model minority myth of Asian identity and filled a gap in many alternative Asian American representations by showing Asians as they were — cool.

Eric Nakamura speaks to Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about co-founding the magazine and what it became for Asian American culture. A documentary airing on Los Angeles’ KCET Wednesday, Oct. 26, explores the magazine’s history and impact.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

