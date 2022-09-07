© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airline food is due for a revamp

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT

Airlines are looking to shake up their menus in an attempt to woo passengers. Airline food is routinely mocked for its standards and many airlines now charge for the food you have on board, something which has changed in the past few years.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst, joins host Scott Tong to talk about the culinary world at 35,000 feet and the changes that are coming.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 . To see more, visit .

Related Stories