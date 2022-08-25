John Boyega on 'Breaking,' working with Michael K. Williams, and life after 'Star Wars'

John Boyega spent 6 years as a part of the most popular film franchise on earth — playing Finn, a stormtrooper turned resistance fighter, in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.

Since then, he’s taken on roles with smaller scopes but bigger messages, like that of a policeman, caught in the throes of institutional racism in Steve Mcqueen’s “Small Axe.” Or as a powerful African monarch in the upcoming movie, “The Woman King.”

His latest film is no different. It’s called “Breaking,” and it tells the true story of a marine veteran who held a bank hostage as a desperate attempt to get help from a system that failed him.

We caught up with Boyega to talk about “Breaking” and this new phase of his career.

