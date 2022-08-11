The News Roundup – Domestic

Federal authorities searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, following a tip that he was keeping classified records at his home.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House this week. The piece of legislation comes after reports there was no inflation in the month of July.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her intention to retire from the sport after the US Open.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

