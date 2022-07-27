Former NASA astronaut and ISS commander on Russia's withdrawal from the International Space Station

Russia says it will leave the International Space Station after more than 20 years of cooperation with the United States in space.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Leroy Chiao, a retired NASA astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station, about the announcement and the future of the International Space Station.

