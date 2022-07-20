© 2022 NPR Illinois
Why major health care CEOs took home hundreds of millions of dollars during a global pandemic

Published July 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT

The CEOs of the top 300 health care companies in the world earned over 4.5 billion dollars in 2021 alone, according to a new analysis published by STAT. That figure would be sufficient to cover annual health insurance for roughly 580,000 individual people.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bob Herman, a reporter at STAT, about what their investigation revealed about CEO earnings during the second year of a deadly pandemic.

