The primary sets the stage for Illinois' GOP and religious rights advocates celebrate | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
vote.jpg

Illinois' Primary sets the stage for the GOP, Democrats vie for first the Presidential Primary and religious rights advocates celebrate Supreme Court ruling on prayer during sports

The primary sets the stage for Illinois' GOP
Democrats push for Illinois to hold first Presidential Primary
Religious rights advocates celebrate Supreme Court ruling
OSHA rules contractors were at fault in fatal accident at Caterpillar foundry
UIS Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Kent Redfield, talks about primary

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
