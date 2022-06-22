© 2022 NPR Illinois
Darren Bailey will join Trump/Miller rally this weekend and a former state senator sentenced | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to join Trump/Miller rally this weekend
Former Vice President Mike Pence says the GOP has a window to realign
Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he's received death threats
Former state senator Tom Cullerton sentenced to a year for embezzlement
Superintendent Jennifer Gill talks about remote learning for inclement weather

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
