Abraham Bolden, first Black Secret Service agent on White House detail, pardoned by Biden

Published May 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Abraham Bolden. (Courtesy)
Abraham Bolden was the first Black man in the country to serve on a presidential detail, for former President John F. Kennedy.

In 1964, the former Secret Service agent was charged with allegedly attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file and served 39 months in prison.

Bolden, who has always maintained his innocence, discusses his recent pardon by President Biden, along with Cherese Williams, who helped Bolden to write his clemency petition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

