© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21

Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

You haven't been able to pump own gas in New Jersey since 1949. That might change

By Laura Benshoff
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT

New Jersey has banned drivers from pumping their own gas since 1949. But high gas prices and a shortage of station attendants have renewed calls to lift the ban.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Laura Benshoff
Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Related Stories