The politics of calling the Russia-Ukraine war a genocide

Last Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared genocide was taking place in Ukraine.

“I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian,” the president said.

But is Biden right?

“It can be really hard to figure out if violence is genocidal, especially in the context of active conflict,” professor Kate Cronin-Furman says. “A lot of people have been really hesitant to try and analyze this because of what’s known as the ‘fog of war.'”

There is a strict strict legal definition of what qualifies as genocide.

“The key definitional thing is the specific intent and that’s what sets it apart from other mass atrocities.”

Today, On Point: The politics of calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a genocide, what it takes to prove it, and why it matters.

Guests

Kate Cronin-Furman, associate professor of human rights at the University College London. (@kcroninfurman)

Eugene Finkel, associate professor of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Author of Ordinary Jews: Choice and Survival during the Holocaust. (@eugene_finkel)

Also Featured

Peter Balakian, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor of the humanities at Colgate University. Author of The Burning Tigris: The Armenian Genocide and America’s Response.

