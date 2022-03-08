© 2022 NPR Illinois
Berlin food truck has a delicious way of dealing with invasive species

Published March 8, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Invasive species can do a lot of damage, and they can be tricky to get rid of. A food truck in Berlin called Holycrab! has a solution. Its slogan - if you can't beat them, eat them. The chefs started out serving Louisiana crawfish. It's an invasive species in Berlin, but with some Cajun spices - delicious. Their menu now includes things like carp sandwiches, Nile geese and raccoon steak. Don't you wish you can solve more problems just by eating them? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

