David Wiegand, a 31-year-old mortgage underwriter from Portland, Ore., is the new national Scrabble champion.

He was crowned in Reno, Nev., after winning three out of the five games in the final match against Panupol Sujjayakorn, 21, an economics student from Thailand.

Robert Siegel talks to Stefan Fatsis of The Wall Street Journal, who also competed in the tournament.

