Two-Word Answers with S.L. Initials

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Aug. 7, supplied by listener Jeffrey Harris of Nashville, Tenn.: Take the name "Delia Ephron." She's a screenwriter and the sister of Nora Ephron and co-wrote the screenplays for Bewitched and You've Got Mail, among other films. Rearrange the letters of "Delia Ephron" to form two words. One is the name of an electronic device and the other a feature often found on that device. What words are these?

Answer: PHONE - REDIAL / PHONE - DIALER.

Winner: David Kahan from Brooklline, Mass.

Challenge from Aug. 14, from Dale Sugar of Brooklyn, N.Y.: Name two familiar products you might find in a drug store or supermarket. These are well known national brands that compete with each other. Each name has five letters. Put them together, one after the other, and you'll get a well known geographical name, also five-five. What is it?

