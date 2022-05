Muzammil Siddiqi is chairman of the Fiqh Council of North America, an association of Islamic legal scholars that interprets Muslim religious law. On July 28, the group issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, condemning all acts of terrorism and religious extremism as fundamentally un-Islamic.

More than 100 Muslim organizations in the U.S. have endorsed the fatwa.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.