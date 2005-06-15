© 2022 NPR Illinois
Inquiry Targets Possible CPB Ties to Lobbyists

By Melissa Block
Published June 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Melissa Block talks with Stephen Labaton of The New York Times about an investigation into payments made to Republican lobbyists retained by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. According to Labaton, the CPB has said for many years that it's not allowed to hire lobbyists to push for measures. The CPB's internal investigators are checking into the payments. CPB Chairman Kenneth Tomlinson has been pushing to correct what he says is bias in the public broadcasting system. The House Appropriations Committee is expected to vote soon on cutting $100 million dollars in funding for the CPB.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
