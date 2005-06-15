Inquiry Targets Possible CPB Ties to Lobbyists

Melissa Block talks with Stephen Labaton of The New York Times about an investigation into payments made to Republican lobbyists retained by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. According to Labaton, the CPB has said for many years that it's not allowed to hire lobbyists to push for measures. The CPB's internal investigators are checking into the payments. CPB Chairman Kenneth Tomlinson has been pushing to correct what he says is bias in the public broadcasting system. The House Appropriations Committee is expected to vote soon on cutting $100 million dollars in funding for the CPB.

